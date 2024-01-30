Young child's death in Bethlehem family home 'suspicious': Gwinnett County Police

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a young child at a Bethlehem home on Jan. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

The death of a young child is under investigation by Gwinnett County police after medics rushed to a family home in Bethlehem on Tuesday.

Someone called the 911 center reporting a medical call at a home along Vine Springs Trace inside the Ivey Springs subdivision.

Few details have been released by investigators other than the young child’s death is "suspicious."

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.