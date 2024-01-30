Young child's death in Bethlehem family home 'suspicious': Gwinnett County Police
Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a young child at a Bethlehem home on Jan. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)
BETHLEHEM, Ga. - The death of a young child is under investigation by Gwinnett County police after medics rushed to a family home in Bethlehem on Tuesday.
Someone called the 911 center reporting a medical call at a home along Vine Springs Trace inside the Ivey Springs subdivision.
Few details have been released by investigators other than the young child’s death is "suspicious."
