You can stream free kid-friendly Halloween shows and movies on Tubi

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clay County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:15 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

You can stream free kid-friendly Halloween shows and movies on Tubi

By Catherine Park
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

Halloween movies and TV shows for family on Tubi

Tubi offers dozens of Halloween movies and TV shows that is fun for the whole family.

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Tubi will be offering family-friendly movies and shows for free to celebrate spooky season.

Here are some of the movies and TV shows available on the streaming platform:

Garfield’s Halloween Adventure (Garfield and Friends season 1 episode 12): “Garfield's alter ego searches for missing Pooky; Jon decides he should grow his own food.”

Monster Family: “At a Halloween costume party, Emma Wishbone and her family fall under the curse of an evil witch who transforms them into real-life monsters.”

Monster High: “Join Draculaura, Frankie, Clawdeen, and all their ghoulfriends as they travel all over the world to solve mysteries and help monsters in need!”

A Monster in Paris: “Experiments gone wrong and a chemical explosion results in a monster unleashed in Paris, but he might not be as dangerous as everyone thought.”

Mummy, I’m a Zombie: “In the sequel to "Daddy, I'm a Zombie," the fate of the world falls into the hands of a popular high school girl as she runs for student council."

Tales from the Cryptkeeper (Seasons 1-3): “The cartoon Cryptkeeper opens his vault of tales for your television screams. Each new "car-tomb" provides punny thrills, chills, and lessons when you watch!"

The Little Ghost: “Three kids take a young ghost on the adventure of his after-life to help him see his first sunrise ever!”

Wild Witch: “The simple scratch from a black cat unleashes the power of 12-year-old Clara, who becomes a wild witch destined to rid the world of an ancient evil.”

Wolf Blood (Seasons 1-5): “Being a teen is hard but being a Wolfblood is even more complicated as Maddy and the others try to keep their shape-shifting secret from the world.”

Tubi is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.