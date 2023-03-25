4-year-old missing in Yellow River, search ongoing

Gwinnett and DeKalb County officials are attempting an emergency search and rescue for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Yellow River in Stone Mountain Saturday evening.

The Gwinnett County Fire Rescue, Gwinnett County Police and DeKalb Fire Units are on the scene at Yellow River Park at 3050 Juhan Road.

Officials have not released details on how the little boy ended up near or in the water, but the search for him is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.