Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say

Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court.

The vehicle Kathuri was known to drive was found later at Arbor Place Mall.

The missing teen is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 123 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The last thing the teen was known to be wearing was a white NASA hoodie and light blue jeans.

If you have any information about where Kathuri could be, call Douglasville detectives at 678-293-1823 or email gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov