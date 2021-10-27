Live Updates World Series Game 2: Astros beat Braves 7-2

The Braves are looking to keep the momentum going after clinching Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday against the Houston Astros. Despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, The Braves beat the Astros 6-2. Game 2 has Braves lefty Max Fried starting against Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy.

ASTROS BEAT BRAVES 7-2, TIE UP WORLD SERIES

Follow below for more updates on the World Series Game 2. Mobile users click here.