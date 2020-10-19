World of Coke offers Georgia residents a “sweet” deal

There’s a long list of reasons of why it’s good to live here in Georgia – and Atlanta’s famed World of Coke has just added another one!

This month, Georgia residents can get into the downtown attraction for just $12.50 on Mondays through Thursdays – saving more than $5 on regular admission. Want the discount? It’s easy – just purchase tickets online and use the promo code “GAresident.” When you arrive at World of Coke, you’ll be asked for proof of Georgia residency, which means displaying a driver’s license, state-issued ID, Georgia-based military ID, or Georgia government agency ID. Added bonus – only one adult per group needs to prove Georgia residency, and guests may purchase up to six tickets per resident.

World of Coke opened back up to guests in July, with some new safety measures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A few things to expect – capacity is being limited, face covering are required for all guests over the age of two, temperature checks will be taken at entry, and staffers say they’ve increase cleaning through the facility. For more on the new safety measures, you can click here.

Whether you’re a Classic, Diet, Zero, or Cherry fan – even if you like the notorious Beverly! -- there’s probably something inside World of Coke to suit your taste. Oh, and did we mention there's a new exhibit called Scent Discovery?