World Cup Atlanta: Underdog DR Congo looks to shock England

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The Brief Heavy underdog DR Congo faces World Cup favorite England in Wednesday's Round of 32 match in Atlanta. The Leopards needed a playoff and a dramatic late rally just to reach the knockout stage. Their improbable run has become one of the biggest feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup.



Every World Cup seems to produce one team that captures the imagination of fans around the globe. This year, that team might be DR Congo.

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What we know:

The African nation will take on tournament favorite England in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, arriving as one of the biggest underdogs still standing.

On paper, the matchup appears lopsided. England entered the tournament ranked among the world's elite and is considered a legitimate title contender. DR Congo, ranked 46th in the world, was one of the final teams to qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament and had to survive a playoff and penalty shootout just to earn its spot.

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A dream run to Atlanta

Simply reaching the World Cup was an achievement. Advancing to the knockout stage has turned DR Congo into one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

The Leopards, appearing in just their second World Cup and their first in more than 50 years, battled through a difficult group before earning a dramatic place in the Round of 32. They secured their berth with a comeback victory over Uzbekistan in Atlanta, scoring three second-half goals after trailing at halftime.

The celebration that followed was unforgettable as thousands of Congolese supporters packed Atlanta Stadium and spilled into the surrounding streets, celebrating a moment many thought would never come.

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England carries the pressure

England's path has been much different.

The Three Lions won their group and arrived in Atlanta exactly where many expected them to be. Fans began planning trips to the city as soon as the World Cup draw was announced, believing England would reach the knockout rounds.

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Supporters hope this is finally the tournament that brings the World Cup trophy back to England for the first time since 1966.

Still, knockout soccer has a history of producing stunning upsets, and DR Congo enters Wednesday's match with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Kickoff between England and DR Congo is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.

Today's Round of 32 matches

Three Round of 32 matches are scheduled for Tuesday on FOX 5.

Norway faces Ivory Coast at 1 p.m. in Dallas, followed by France and Sweden at 5 p.m. at New York New Jersey Stadium. The nightcap features Mexico and Ecuador at 9 p.m. in Mexico City.

FOX 5 will also air Match Day Atlanta at 3 p.m. Tuesday to preview Wednesday's England-DR Congo match in Atlanta.

Fan Zone closed

Fans looking to soak up the World Cup atmosphere on Tuesday, June 30, should note that the downtown FIFA Fan Festival will be closed. Officials are encouraging supporters to watch the matches at the Decatur WatchFest instead or other available locations.

The FIFA Fan Fest will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1. However, there are no more free general admission passes available for the remaining dates – July 1, 7, 11, 14 and 15. General admission plus passes cost between $45 and $85 and VIP packages cost between $225 and $325.

Attendees with free passes should arrive early since gates will be closed once capacity is reached. A free pass does not guarantee admission.

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