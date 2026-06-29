World Cup Atlanta: What's happening week of June 29, 2026

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The Brief Atlanta hosts England vs. Congo DR in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday. Congo DR arrives after earning its first-ever World Cup victory in Atlanta. Fans can watch matches at the sold-out FIFA Fan Festival or free Decatur WatchFest events all week.



The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is underway, and Atlanta is preparing to host one of the biggest matches of the Round of 32 this week.

What we know:

England will face Democratic Republic of the Congo at noon Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium, with a berth in the Round of 16 on the line. The match is one of 16 knockout games being played across North America between June 28 and July 3 as the tournament field shrinks from 32 teams to 16.

The Round of 32 features the top two teams from each of the tournament's 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers. Among the teams still alive are defending powers Brazil, Spain, France, Argentina, England, Germany and the United States, along with surprise qualifier Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is making its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Congo DR arrives with momentum

Wednesday's match comes just days after Congo DR made history in Atlanta.

The Leopards rallied to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 Saturday, earning the nation's first-ever World Cup victory and advancing to the knockout stage in only its second World Cup appearance. The win set up a meeting with England in Atlanta, giving fans another marquee international matchup at Atlanta Stadium.

RELATED STORY: DR Congo advances to knockouts after defeating Uzbekistan 3-1

Meanwhile, the U.S. Men's National Team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina later Wednesday in San Francisco as it also looks to advance to the Round of 16.

Fans without tickets to Wednesday's match can still experience the World Cup atmosphere around metro Atlanta.

The FIFA Fan Festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, but tickets and VIP packages have already sold out. FIFA officials say the Atlanta Fan Festival has recorded the highest attendance of any U.S. host city during the tournament. Attendance is capped at 15,000 people each day.

Decatur WatchFest continues all week

Another popular option is Decatur WatchFest in Decatur Square, where admission is free.

The festival features three large outdoor video screens, live music, food vendors and a children's play area throughout the tournament.

This week's schedule includes:

Monday: Germany vs. Paraguay and Netherlands vs. Morocco

Tuesday: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Norway and France vs. Sweden

Wednesday: England vs. Congo DR and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thursday: Spain vs. Austria

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Additional watch parties in metro Atlanta

Knockout stage continues through Friday

The Round of 32 wraps up Friday with Australia vs. Egypt, Argentina vs. Cape Verde and Colombia vs. Ghana.

After Wednesday's match at Atlanta Stadium, the next match will take place on July 7, followed by the semifinal on July 15.