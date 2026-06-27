England clinches knockout match in Atlanta after group win

article

The Brief England secured a spot in Wednesday's Round of 32 knockout match in Atlanta after winning its World Cup group with a victory over Panama. Second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane broke a scoreless tie to lift the Three Lions on a rainy afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Kane became England's all-time leading World Cup scorer with his 11th career tournament goal, surpassing Gary Lineker.



The English national soccer team is heading to Atlanta on Wednesday for a high-stakes knockout match after locking up the top spot in its World Cup group.

A quick-strike offensive surge early in the second half powered the tournament favorites past a defensive-minded Panama squad.

What we know:

England will play its Round of 32 World Cup knockout match on Wednesday in Atlanta. The team earned the trip to Georgia by finishing group play with seven total points on two wins and a draw. Wednesday's upcoming match will likely feature England squaring off against either Senegal or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The tournament bracket path looks favorable for the Three Lions, as the team that advances from the Atlanta match will move on to play either Mexico or Ecuador in Mexico City. Winning the group allowed England to avoid a potential path that would have forced a match against Colombia or Portugal.

What we don't know:

Team doctors have not yet confirmed whether injured right back Reece James will recover from his hamstring ailment in time to play in Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

By the numbers:

England blanked Panama 2-0 following a quiet first half where star forward Harry Kane was limited to just 10 touches. The scoring opened in the 62nd minute when Jude Bellingham used his left leg to stab in a corner kick delivered by Bukayo Saka. Just five minutes later, Kane used an assist from Bellingham to head in his 82nd career international goal.

The loss dropped Panama to an 0-3 record for the tournament. The defeat marks the second time the nation has gone winless in group play, joining a small list of global programs that have lost their first six career World Cup appearances.