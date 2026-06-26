World Cup Atlanta: Fans gearing up for exciting weekend of soccer

The Brief Atlanta's FIFA Fan Festival has welcomed a record 275,000 visitors, the most of any U.S. host city. Fans lined up hours before Friday's opening for giveaways and World Cup festivities. The festival continues Saturday ahead of Atlanta's final group-stage match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan.



Atlanta's FIFA Fan Festival continues to draw record crowds as excitement builds for Saturday's final World Cup group-stage match at Atlanta Stadium.

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Organizers say the downtown festival has welcomed 275,000 visitors over the past 10 days, making it the highest-attended Fan Festival among all U.S. host cities.

Fans arrive hours before gates open

What we know:

Long before the gates opened Friday afternoon, dozens of soccer fans were already lined up outside Centennial Olympic Park.

Many were hoping to secure one of the popular Bank of America charm bracelets that have become one of the tournament's most sought-after giveaways.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Charm bracelets, souvenir cups, wings and Squishems

Others simply wanted to soak up the atmosphere before another full day of matches.

Looking ahead to Atlanta's next match

The Fan Festival will again serve as a gathering place Saturday as Atlanta hosts its fifth World Cup match and the city's final group-stage contest between DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: DR Congo, Uzbekistan meet in Atlanta World Cup match Saturday

Fans without tickets to the match can watch from the festival, where matches are shown on large screens throughout the park.

One fan who traveled to Atlanta from France said attending the festival was just as important as seeing the match, especially because it gave him the chance to cheer for both France, where he was born, and DR Congo, where his parents are from.

More soccer across the city

The Fan Festival will remain open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, featuring live match broadcasts and entertainment throughout the day.

Fans can also catch World Cup matches this weekend at Atlantic Station, where games will be shown for free on the Atlantic Green. Visitors should note that the outdoor screen shuts off at 10 p.m., although nearby restaurants will continue showing late matches.

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