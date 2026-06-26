DR Congo, Uzbekistan meet in Atlanta World Cup match Saturday

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The Brief DR Congo and Uzbekistan play Saturday night in Atlanta’s final World Cup group-stage match. DR Congo can boost its chances of reaching the Round of 32 with a win. Fans can watch the match at FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park.



Atlanta’s final FIFA World Cup group-stage match is set for Saturday night, with DR Congo and Uzbekistan facing off at Atlanta Stadium.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The match is Atlanta’s last group-stage game before the tournament moves into the knockout rounds, which begin July 1.

What’s at stake

What we know:

Both teams are still trying to stay alive in the tournament.

DR Congo enters the match with one point after a draw against Portugal and a loss to Colombia. A win would give the team four points and could put it in position to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Uzbekistan has lost its first two matches and needs a win to have any chance of moving on. A draw would likely end the tournament for both teams.

A big moment for DR Congo fans

The match is especially meaningful for DR Congo, which is back in the World Cup for the first time in 52 years. The country last appeared in 1974, when it competed as Zaire.

Atlanta’s Congolese community has been celebrating throughout the tournament, including at FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park, where fans gathered to cheer the team’s first-ever World Cup goal.

Fan events continue in Atlanta

FIFA Fan Festival will be open Saturday for fans who want to watch the match downtown. The festival has drawn huge crowds during the tournament and has set the highest attendance mark among U.S. host cities.

Atlanta has hosted four World Cup matches so far, with four more still to come, including knockout-round games.

There will also be multiple watch parties in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few:

Gameday Goal Zone Atlanta

3:30 p.m. June 27

547 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta

Kick off matchday before the World Cup with this all-inclusive pre-match party featuring Southern-inspired food, premium open bars and live entertainment, all within view of the stadium. It's designed for fans looking to celebrate before kickoff with friends or clients. Tickets required.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Watch Party

June 27

Atlanta Breakfast Club, Atlanta

Watch DR Congo take on Uzbekistan during this family-friendly World Cup watch party. The block party begins at 10 a.m. with a DJ, giveaways and activities before the 7:30 p.m. match. Atlanta Breakfast Club will remain open until 10 p.m. Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.

Atlanta Congolese Leaders World Cup Watch Party

June 27

Atrium Performing Arts Center, Stone Mountain

Cheer on DR Congo against Uzbekistan during this free World Cup watch party featuring the match on a big screen, food, drinks, patio hookah and music from competing DJs. The pre-party runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with VIP tables available and an after-party beginning at 10:30 p.m.

ACF of Metro Atlanta World Cup Watch Party

June 27

Level III Cuisine & Bar, Atlanta

Watch DR Congo take on Uzbekistan while enjoying food, drinks, music and community at this World Cup watch party benefiting ACF of Metro Atlanta. Doors open at 5 p.m., and 15% of net food and liquor sales will support families facing housing insecurity. Hosted by Victor Ayara.

AfroFuse World Cup After Party & Congo DRC Independence Celebration

June 27

ACE on Auburn, Atlanta

Keep the celebration going after the DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan match at this World Cup after-party and Congo DRC Independence celebration. Enjoy DJs, Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, reggae, rooftop views and international vibes. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets and VIP booths are available.

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