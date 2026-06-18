World Cup Atlanta: Charm bracelets, souvenir cups, wings and Squishems

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The Brief Fans attending World Cup matches in Atlanta are snapping up collectible souvenirs, including country-themed charm bracelets and match-specific cups. International visitors are discovering American food favorites, with ranch dressing and fried chicken becoming unlikely stars of the tournament. FOX 5's Paul Milliken and Kelly Price shared some of their top Atlanta dining recommendations for visitors looking to explore the city's food scene.



As the FIFA World Cup continues in Atlanta, fans are searching for ways to take home a piece of the tournament.

Collectibles become must-have souvenirs

One of the most sought-after items has been a series of collectible charm bracelets available at the FIFA Fan Festival. The bracelets feature charms tied to the tournament and Atlanta, including peaches, FIFA logos and country-specific designs. Fans and even stadium workers have been asking where they can find them as the accessories gain popularity on social media.

Beyond charm bracelets and collectible cups, fans are also snapping up World Cup-themed blind bags featuring miniature mascot toys and other tournament characters known as Squishems or Squooshems.

The surprise packages contain one of several possible collectibles, including official host country mascots from the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as soccer balls, referees and fan-themed characters. The appeal is that buyers do not know which item is inside until they open the package.

Another popular keepsake is a reusable Coca-Cola souvenir cup sold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has temporarily been renamed Atlanta Stadium. Each cup is customized for a specific match, featuring the teams playing that day, making them unique collectibles for fans attending games in Atlanta.

Stadium food highlights Atlanta flavors

Inside Atlanta Stadium, fans are also getting a taste of local favorites.

Executive Chef Matt Cooper and the stadium's culinary team are serving game-day staples including wings and fries, with some presentations featuring Atlanta-themed branding. Additionally, the stadium is still serving its very affordable items, including a $2 hot dog, $3 slice of pizza, $5 cheeseburger and $5 beer.

The food experience extends beyond the stadium, with visitors frequently asking locals where to eat while they're in town.

International fans discover American favorites

The World Cup has also introduced many international visitors to classic American foods.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken and sports reporter Kelly Price highlighted a viral social media trend showing overseas fans trying American dishes for the first time. One British creator gained attention after enthusiastically sampling Popeyes fried chicken and discovering the combination of dipping chicken into mashed potatoes and gravy.

Ranch dressing has become another unexpected sensation among visitors. The condiment has become so popular that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) jokingly reminded travelers to pack bottles of ranch in checked luggage rather than carry-on bags when returning home.

Some fans have even joked about gaining the "FIFA 15," a World Cup version of the "Freshman 15," after spending weeks enjoying American food.

Paul and Kelly's Atlanta dining picks

For visitors looking to venture beyond the stadium, Milliken and Price offered several recommendations showcasing different parts of metro Atlanta.

Milliken's picks included Cueva de Alta Toro in Midtown's Colony Square, known for its immersive atmosphere and entertainment; Food Terminal on Buford Highway for authentic international flavors; and other Midtown dining destinations.

Price recommended Taqueria del Sol in Decatur, Emmy Squared Pizza in West Midtown and Delbar in Inman Park, encouraging visitors to explore Atlanta's neighborhoods while sampling the city's diverse culinary offerings.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Menu and dining specials in metro Atlanta

With thousands of fans arriving from around the world, Atlanta's food scene is proving to be nearly as much of a draw as the matches themselves.