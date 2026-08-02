Coroner's inquest ordered in Paulding death of Heather Turner

article

The Brief A Paulding County coroner announced a coroner's inquest into Heather Turner's death, challenging a law enforcement ruling of suicide. Officials closed the initial investigation into the Paulding County death, but unresolved medical questions triggered a formal public jury review. Coroner Lindsey Eberhart Fuller will host a press conference within two weeks to detail the upcoming proceedings.



Paulding County Coroner Lindsey Eberhart Fuller announced Friday that her office will hold a coroner's inquest to determine how Heather Turner died, pausing efforts to change the official cause of death to suicide.

What we know:

Paulding County Sheriff's Office investigators closed their probe on Feb. 20 after consulting with state agents, medical examiners, and local prosecutors. Authorities originally presented Turner's death as a suicide during a press conference and displayed marked-up sections of the initial coroner report.

Coroner Lindsey Eberhart Fuller responded to the scene on May 4, 2017, and documented preliminary findings, including a missing bullet and signs that a wall appeared washed. An autopsy later recovered the projectile, and the medical examiner initially listed the manner of death as undetermined before changing it to suicide following a January meeting.

What they're saying:

Fuller explained that later forensic findings do not invalidate initial scene observations, adding that she was excluded from key meetings where the ruling was altered.

"Based on the information reviewed to date, I am not prepared to initiate or support an amendment of Heather Turner's death certificate from undetermined to suicide," Fuller stated.

A coroner's inquest allows a civil jury to independently evaluate evidence and witness testimony outside of a standard criminal prosecution. The decision ensures full transparency when public agencies disagree on how a local death investigation was handled.

"A coroner's inquest is not a criminal prosecution and is not conducted to accuse, indict, establish guilt, or imply the criminal responsibility of any person," Fuller said. "Its purpose is to allow an inquest jury to hear sworn testimony, consider the relevant evidence, and determine the manner and circumstances of Heather Turner's death."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific date, time, or location for the upcoming inquest. It remains unclear what verdict the inquest jury will reach after reviewing the physical evidence and hearing sworn testimony.

What's next:

Fuller plans to hold a press conference within two weeks to outline the inquest process. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office stated it will fully cooperate with the coroner's office as the inquest moves forward, directing further inquiries to the coroner.

Previous stories