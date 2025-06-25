Heather Turner 2017 death: Paulding County DA promises future updates

article

The Brief Paulding County officials say the investigation into Heather Turner's 2017 death remains open, with key forensic tests still pending before any further conclusions are made. Heather’s husband, Andy Turner, claimed she died by suicide, but inconsistencies and rumors about missing evidence and spousal abuse have fueled doubts. The case was featured on It Couldn’t Happen Here in 2022 and in a recent Agatha Mae Detective Agency podcast.



More than eight years after 35-year-old Heather Nicole Turner was found dead in her Dallas home from a gunshot wound to the head, the case remains open — and now, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office is publicly reaffirming its commitment to uncovering the truth.

What we know:

Heather’s death on May 4, 2017, was initially reported by her husband, Andy D. Turner, who told authorities he found her deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she stepped out of the shower, according to Crime Online. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has called the circumstances surrounding her death "questionable." The official manner of death remains undetermined.

Details of the Case

According to prior reports, Andy Turner claimed Heather shot herself in the bathroom around 5:30 a.m. and that he attempted CPR before calling his parents, then 911 around 6 a.m.

The coroner’s report confirmed Heather was found nude with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head. Though suicide was initially suspected, family and friends — including actor Jeremy Miller and his wife, Joanie — strongly believe Heather was murdered, describing her as a devoted mother who would not have taken her own life.

Many rumors, including those about "missing" evidence and possible spousal abuse, have circulated among the residents of Paulding County and online since Turner's death. Additionally, the case has been the topic of multiple TV programs, articles, and podcasts, including an episode of It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by actress Hilarie Burton, in 2022.

The case was also featured more recently on the Agatha Mae Detective Agency podcast.

The renewed attention has reignited public interest and brought more people who are curious about the case to the "Justice for Heather Turner" Facebook group, which now has more than 9,000 members.

New Statement from DA’s Office

What they're saying:

In a detailed update issued June 24 on Facebook, District Attorney Robert Lane confirmed the investigation is ongoing and being conducted jointly by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, the DA’s office, and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Lane emphasized that "a number of forensic tests remain outstanding," and that investigators are waiting for those results to gain a clearer picture of what happened during the early morning hours of May 4, 2017.

The DA's office stated it would not make further public comments until the remaining forensic tests are complete, citing professional conduct rules that prohibit extrajudicial statements that might unfairly influence public perception or legal proceedings.

Timeline:

Here is a condensed timeline of some of the important dates in the case:

May 4, 2017: Heather Nicole Turner's death reported to Paulding County E-911 by her husband, Andy Turner.

May 11, 2017: Paulding County Sheriff's Office requests assistance from GBI.

Sept. 4, 2024: District Attorney Robert Lane (DA Lane) and Sheriff-Elect Ashley Henson discussed the need to prioritize the investigation into the death of Ms. Turner.

Jan. 1, 2025: Sheriff Ashley Henson (Sheriff Henson) assumed office as the 50th Sheriff of Paulding County and orders prioritization of the investigation into Turner's death.

Feb. 2, 2025: A private meeting is held between Turner's father, DA Lane, Sheriff Henson, and members of the investigative team.

March 26, 2025: A 5.5-hour meeting took place with family members and investigators, addressing over 200 questions.

June 17, 2025, the DA confirmed a meeting will be scheduled once outstanding forensic tests are complete.

District Attorney Lane reiterated that the investigation is grounded in "a search for the truth based upon evidence and facts," not rumors or speculation.

Statement from Sheriff

What they're saying:

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson also issued a statement on Facebook saying, "The Heather Turner death investigation has always been a top priority for me. Since taking office less than 6 months ago we have accomplished a lot. Our team is working diligently to give this family a resolution in this case sooner rather than later".

Justice for Heather Turner

The other side:

The Justice for Heather Turner Facebook page now has more than 9,100 followers. Additionally, a TikTok account has more than 15,000 followers.

A review of multiple posts on both platforms show that followers and community members are upset over the slow pace of the investigation and what they view as a lack of transparency by the sheriff's office and district attorney. Many people have asked how to submit a request for internal investigations into both the sheriff's office and DA's office and are making demands for accountability on how the case has been handled over the years.

One such follower claims that the family and administrators of the Facebook page were "forced into silence" in February by the Paulding County District Attorney's Office, claiming the DA's office threatened to not meet with them again if they spoke about any meetings with the public. The follower also claims Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr denied her access to an email she reportedly sent related to the case. However, the poster says that Sheriff Henson is working the case now. It is possible that these accusations led the DA's office to issuing a statement on Facebook about the status of the case.

What's next:

The Turners’ family and the community continue to await forensic findings that may shift the course of the investigation. While Andy Turner has maintained his innocence and has not been charged, scrutiny around the case persists.

The DA’s office has pledged to provide additional updates to the family and public once the forensic results are finalized.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.