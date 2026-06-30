World Cup Atlanta: DR Congo vs. England watch parties
ATLANTA - The next World Cup match inside Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) will feature DR Congo vs. England. Multiple pre-match festivities and watch parties for the teams are being held in the metro Atlanta area. Whether you want a massive festival atmosphere or a local spot to grab a bite, here are some watch parties to check out:
RELATED LISTS
- World Cup Atlanta: FIFA Fan Festival, other big watch parties
- World Cup Atlanta: Additional watch parties in metro Atlanta
- World Cup Atlanta: Menu and dining specials in metro Atlanta
Fan Festivals & Watch Parties
Founders Green Futbol Fest
Address: 110 Broad Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Details: Presented by Bank of America, Men In Blazers is hosting a college-gameday-style pre-match live show at 10 a.m. Following the show everyone is welcome to watch England vs. DR Congo go head-to-head at12 p.m.
GSU Campus Watch Party
Address: 455 Capitol Ave., Atlanta, GA 30312
Details: Join Georgia State University to celebrate the Georgia State Summer of Soccer 2026 at the climate-controlled Georgia State Convocation Center. Catch the action on big screens in the heart of downtown. The event includes music, inflatables, selfie stations, and more. Tickets are free, but you must register! The first 100 fans in attendance receive a special game day giveaway. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Decatur Watchfest '26
Address: Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030
Details: Head to Decatur Square atop the Decatur MARTA Station to watch the match on three giant screens. Everyone is welcome to this free community event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Smyrna Cup Daze
Address: Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs Street, Smyrna, GA 30080
Details: Grab your blankets, chairs, and favorite jerseys—the big screens will be ready at Village Green Park. Enjoy a summer afternoon of fun with games, music, food, giveaways, and more.
The Battery Atlanta Soccer Watch Party
Address: 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Details: Join the crowd on the Plaza Green at 12 p.m. to watch DR Congo vs. England on a large outdoor screen. With 20+ nearby restaurants, you can grab food and drinks to enjoy during the game—and remember, beverages can roam throughout the property!
British Invasion
Address: Truist Park 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Details: Cobb Travel & Tourism is partnering with the Atlanta Braves to extend a warm welcome to England supporters during the Braves' 7:15 p.m. matchup against the Cardinals. Fans can kick off the evening with live entertainment at 6 p.m. before first pitch.
FIFA World Cup Watch Party
Address: 143 Alabama Street SW, Atlanta, GA
Details: Kick back and enjoy the FIFA World Cup Block Party happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to hang out with fellow fans and soak up the World Cup vibes in a relaxed setting.
Walk to The Green with Livable Buckhead
Address: 3348 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA
Details: Meet at 11:30 a.m to walk to Livable Buckhead from Tower Place to The Green at Phipps Plaza to watch the World Cup Match at 12pm. Expect special swag, giveaways, lively energy, and the Score the Way You Go challenge.
Dine & Watch
Gameday Goal Zone Atlanta
Address: 547 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Details: Enjoy southern-inspired food from local businesses, premium open bars, and high-energy entertainment, all located within view of the stadium! Whether you're celebrating with friends or hosting valued clients, the Gameday Goal Zone Atlanta delivers the perfect combination of hospitality and excitement before the global showdown.
The King George Tavern In Dunwoody
Address: The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339
Details: Catch every minute of England vs DR Congo at the King Georgia Tavern.
Sports & Social Atlanta
Address: 4511 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Details: Grab your crew for great food, drinks, Match Day activations, and a high-energy indoor sports bar atmosphere. The premier watch party starts at 12 p.m.
Family Zone at Atlantucky Brewing
Address: 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Details: Powered by AfroVibes ATL from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and hosted by Lazzy Mudimbi and Roman Kemp. Alongside the screen showing the match, experience the very best of Congolese culture at "Bandal" (inside the brewery), featuring authentic music, art, cuisine, and hospitality alongside their craft beers.
Bar 210
Address: (Westin Peachtree Plaza) 210 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Details: Free for all! Join Bar 210 to grab food and cocktails while watching on three massive screens projecting the game, including a spectacular 26ft x 15ft main screen.
F1 Arcade Atlanta
Address: 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318
Details: No reservation required. Expect giant screens, DJs, high-energy crowds, delicious food and drinks, and the chance to jump on their F1 racing simulators before or after the match.
Atlanta Breakfast Club
Address: 249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Details: Atlanta Breakfast Club is hosting a Round of 32 watch party at 12 p.m. paired with an artisan market, live DJ, and local vendors to showcase why Atlanta's food and culture is a global phenomenon.
Irish Exit ATL
Address: 85 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW Suite D-400, Atlanta, GA 30303
Details: Located right at Centennial Yards, this pub is opening its doors early at 9 a.m. to invite soccer fans in for pre-game drinks, pub fare, and a lively soccer crowd.
El Tesoro
Address: 1036 White Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Details: A lively West End destination known for its great patio and Mexican taquería menu. Doors open at 11 a.m., giving you plenty of time to order tacos and margaritas before the 12 p.m. kickoff.
Meehan's Public House
Address: 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE Atlanta, GA
Details: Experience the ultimate World Cup atmosphere at Meehan's Public House with big-screen TVs, full game sound, drink specials, and more for $18!
Peachtree Sporting Club Atlanta
Address: 207 Peachtree Road NE 3rd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303
Details: Watch England vs DR Congo at downtown Atlanta's ultimate World Cup watch party destination. Catch every moment on a massive 20-foot video wall with 360 TV views, luxury sports suites, interactive gaming bays, craft cocktails, elevated bar fare, and full match-day energy.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from press releases, original FOX 5 Atlanta reporting, and posts on social media by organizers.