World Cup Atlanta: DR Congo vs. England watch parties

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The next World Cup match inside Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) will feature DR Congo vs. England. Multiple pre-match festivities and watch parties for the teams are being held in the metro Atlanta area. Whether you want a massive festival atmosphere or a local spot to grab a bite, here are some watch parties to check out:

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Fan Festivals & Watch Parties

Address: 110 Broad Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Details: Presented by Bank of America, Men In Blazers is hosting a college-gameday-style pre-match live show at 10 a.m. Following the show everyone is welcome to watch England vs. DR Congo go head-to-head at12 p.m.

Address: 455 Capitol Ave., Atlanta, GA 30312

Details: Join Georgia State University to celebrate the Georgia State Summer of Soccer 2026 at the climate-controlled Georgia State Convocation Center. Catch the action on big screens in the heart of downtown. The event includes music, inflatables, selfie stations, and more. Tickets are free, but you must register! The first 100 fans in attendance receive a special game day giveaway. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Address: Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030

Details: Head to Decatur Square atop the Decatur MARTA Station to watch the match on three giant screens. Everyone is welcome to this free community event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs Street, Smyrna, GA 30080

Details: Grab your blankets, chairs, and favorite jerseys—the big screens will be ready at Village Green Park. Enjoy a summer afternoon of fun with games, music, food, giveaways, and more.

Address: 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Details: Join the crowd on the Plaza Green at 12 p.m. to watch DR Congo vs. England on a large outdoor screen. With 20+ nearby restaurants, you can grab food and drinks to enjoy during the game—and remember, beverages can roam throughout the property!

Address: Truist Park 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Details: Cobb Travel & Tourism is partnering with the Atlanta Braves to extend a warm welcome to England supporters during the Braves' 7:15 p.m. matchup against the Cardinals. Fans can kick off the evening with live entertainment at 6 p.m. before first pitch.

Address: 143 Alabama Street SW, Atlanta, GA

Details: Kick back and enjoy the FIFA World Cup Block Party happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to hang out with fellow fans and soak up the World Cup vibes in a relaxed setting.

Address: 3348 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA

Details: Meet at 11:30 a.m to walk to Livable Buckhead from Tower Place to The Green at Phipps Plaza to watch the World Cup Match at 12pm. Expect special swag, giveaways, lively energy, and the Score the Way You Go challenge.

Dine & Watch

Address: 547 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Details: Enjoy southern-inspired food from local businesses, premium open bars, and high-energy entertainment, all located within view of the stadium! Whether you're celebrating with friends or hosting valued clients, the Gameday Goal Zone Atlanta delivers the perfect combination of hospitality and excitement before the global showdown.

Address: The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30339

Details: Catch every minute of England vs DR Congo at the King Georgia Tavern.

Address: 4511 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Details: Grab your crew for great food, drinks, Match Day activations, and a high-energy indoor sports bar atmosphere. The premier watch party starts at 12 p.m.

Address: 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Details: Powered by AfroVibes ATL from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and hosted by Lazzy Mudimbi and Roman Kemp. Alongside the screen showing the match, experience the very best of Congolese culture at "Bandal" (inside the brewery), featuring authentic music, art, cuisine, and hospitality alongside their craft beers.

Address: (Westin Peachtree Plaza) 210 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Details: Free for all! Join Bar 210 to grab food and cocktails while watching on three massive screens projecting the game, including a spectacular 26ft x 15ft main screen.

Address: 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318

Details: No reservation required. Expect giant screens, DJs, high-energy crowds, delicious food and drinks, and the chance to jump on their F1 racing simulators before or after the match.

Address: 249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Details: Atlanta Breakfast Club is hosting a Round of 32 watch party at 12 p.m. paired with an artisan market, live DJ, and local vendors to showcase why Atlanta's food and culture is a global phenomenon.

Address: 85 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW Suite D-400, Atlanta, GA 30303

Details: Located right at Centennial Yards, this pub is opening its doors early at 9 a.m. to invite soccer fans in for pre-game drinks, pub fare, and a lively soccer crowd.

Address: 1036 White Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Details: A lively West End destination known for its great patio and Mexican taquería menu. Doors open at 11 a.m., giving you plenty of time to order tacos and margaritas before the 12 p.m. kickoff.

Address: 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE Atlanta, GA

Details: Experience the ultimate World Cup atmosphere at Meehan's Public House with big-screen TVs, full game sound, drink specials, and more for $18!

Address: 207 Peachtree Road NE 3rd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303

Details: Watch England vs DR Congo at downtown Atlanta's ultimate World Cup watch party destination. Catch every moment on a massive 20-foot video wall with 360 TV views, luxury sports suites, interactive gaming bays, craft cocktails, elevated bar fare, and full match-day energy.