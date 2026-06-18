World Cup Atlanta: Czechia vs. South Africa in Atlanta's 2nd match

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The Brief Czechia and South Africa meet Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a critical Group A FIFA World Cup match. Both teams lost their opening matches, making the contest a virtual elimination game. The match will feature an all-female officiating crew from the United States, a World Cup milestone.



Atlanta returns to the global soccer spotlight Thursday as Czechia and South Africa face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has been temporarily renamed Atlanta Stadium, in the city's second of eight FIFA World Cup matches.

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What we know:

While downtown Atlanta was relatively quiet during the morning hours, crowds were expected to grow steadily ahead of kickoff at 12 p.m. as fans from both nations made their way to the stadium.

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The stakes are high for both teams. Czechia and South Africa each opened tournament play with losses, leaving little margin for error as Group A competition continues.

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A virtual elimination game

South Africa fell 2-0 to Mexico in the tournament's opening match, while Czechia suffered a 2-1 loss to South Korea.

What they're saying:

With both teams still seeking their first points, a loss Thursday would leave the defeated side facing a difficult path to advance from the group stage.

Players and coaches from both teams acknowledged the importance of the contest during training sessions Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.

Czechia entered the World Cup after winning six straight matches, including two playoff victories, before its opening-round loss ended that streak.

A post-match fan celebration for Czechia is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. at Halfway Crooks Beer on Georgia Avenue.

South Africa looking to rebound

South Africa's performance against Mexico generated criticism from some supporters who questioned the team's defensive approach.

What they're saying:

Coach Hugo Broos brushed aside the criticism, joking about the realities of coaching after leading South Africa to the World Cup.

"He said, 'Coach, they have to make a statue for you in South Africa.' I told him, 'Make it in wood so it will burn more easily when I lose,'" Broos said.

The veteran coach added that criticism comes with the job.

"I got to have thick skin if you're going to be a coach," he said.

South Africa supporters are expected to bring plenty of energy to downtown Atlanta before kickoff, gathering at Founders Green on Broad Street for a Bafana Bafana fan walk that will begin at 9:30 a.m. as fans decked out in green and gold march to Atlanta Stadium.

Historic officiating crew

The match will also make World Cup history.

Dig deeper:

For the first time, all three on-field referees assigned to a World Cup match will be women from the United States.

Lead referee Tori Penso will become just the second woman to serve as the head referee for a FIFA World Cup match, marking another milestone for women in international soccer.

Other matches today

What we know:

It's Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup and three other matches are on deck for June 18. They are: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada vs Qatar, and Mexico vs South Korea.

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Weather remains a concern

Local perspective:

Although the match will be played indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, weather remains a concern for fans traveling to and from the venue and for fans who are planning to attend the FIFA Fan Festival or other outdoor watch parties.

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FOX 5 Atlanta's meteorologists have warned of hot and humid conditions across metro Atlanta, creating additional challenges for spectators attending World Cup events throughout the city.