Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival: Storms threaten to disrupt major World Cup crowds

The Brief Tens of thousands of soccer fans are flooding Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival. A looming threat of severe storms could disrupt outdoor viewing plans for upcoming World Cup matches. Atlanta city officials and tournament organizers have not yet finalized safety contingency plans.



A massive crowd of soccer fans is packing Centennial Olympic Park for the ongoing FIFA Fan Festival, but a looming threat of soaking weather is forcing organizers and city officials to confront potential safety shutdowns.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Atlanta, though severe afternoon storms could disrupt the outdoor celebrations.

Pumping Music at Centennial Park

What we know:

The energy is high inside Centennial Olympic Park as the FIFA Fan Festival continues.

Families and lifelong soccer fans are gathering under sunny skies to listen to music, secure coveted FIFA fan bracelets, and watch matches on giant screens.

Heather Anderson, who attended the festival with her sister and children, noted that the event spaces, music, and screens completely exceeded her expectations.

Thousands of people plan to attend upcoming matches rain or shine, including an upcoming match between South Africa and the Czech Republic.

Over the weekend, however, safety concerns forced officials to shut down the fan festival earlier than scheduled.

Rain plans remain fluid

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the festival will remain open if severe storms roll into downtown Atlanta.

It remains unclear if the city has a concrete safety plan in place for the outdoor venue or if crews are actively clearing area drains to handle high volumes of water.

Tournament organizers and city representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding their severe weather contingency guidelines.