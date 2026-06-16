Atlanta World Cup: Tropical takeover could spell trouble Thursday

The Brief A tropical low developing off the coast of South Texas could bring severe weather to Georgia and impact a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta. Czechia and South Africa are scheduled to play Thursday at Atlanta Stadium amid a metro Atlanta Flood Watch. The regional forecast includes up to 12 inches of rain, localized flooding, strong winds and an isolated tornado risk.



A tropical low churning in the Gulf is setting its sights on Georgia and could impact a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta.

What we know:

Czechia and South Africa are expected to take to the pitch at Atlanta Stadium at noon Thursday. The match comes amid a Flood Watch, which goes into effect that morning for metro Atlanta.

Timeline:

Fans will start their day with cloudy skies and increasing chances for a passing shower or even a thunderstorm. The rain chance shoots up from 20% to 50% by late morning with showers expected to roll into the area. After noon, thunderstorms will begin to roll through the area into the overnight hours, impacting both traffic in downtown Atlanta and the afternoon commute.

Big picture view:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is developing off the coast of South Texas. The Gulf Coast faces up to 12 inches of rain.

Local perspective:

Local residents must prepare for localized flooding, strong winds and a non-zero risk of isolated tornadoes.

What they're saying:

"A tropical takeover is what we're calling it here," says FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

Stacey advises residents that the timing of the strongest storms could shift as new computer models arrive. However, the overall trend clearly points toward a very hectic and wet end to the workweek.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly how the developing tropical system will alter its track or if the timing of the strongest storms will shift as new computer models arrive. Officials have not stated whether the weather will delay or cancel the Thursday afternoon FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium or any other activities. Additionally, it is unclear which specific neighborhoods in metro Atlanta will experience the worst of the localized flooding and strong winds.