Atlanta weather: Tropical low brings flash flood risk to Georgia

The Brief Metro Atlanta and North Georgia face a substantial weather shift as deep tropical moisture targets urban, low-lying, and poor-drainage areas with severe flash flooding risks. A developing tropical low-pressure system near Texas is pulling heavy atmospheric moisture into Georgia, bringing potential localized flooding, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. Storm conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly by Thursday afternoon, threatening the local commute and major outdoor events before clearing out for Father's Day.



A powerful tropical takeover is pushing into Georgia, bringing widespread storms and a severe flash flood threat to metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is declaring Thursday and Friday as Storm Alert Days, meaning you will want to be weather aware due to the weather threat.

Rising flood dangers

What we know:

A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday morning for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Greene, Hancock, Washington, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Fulton, Walton, Oconee, Bartow, Carroll, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

Deep tropical moisture is moving rapidly into the region, prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents about widespread storms and heavy rainfall.

The highest risk for flash flooding is targeting urban, low-lying, and poor-drainage areas.

This sudden shift is fueled by Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is strengthening off the coast of South Texas.

While the Gulf Coast braces for up to 12 inches of rain, Georgia must prepare for localized flooding, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Storm timing uncertainty

What we don't know:

Weather models show a clear trend toward a hectic and wet finish to the workweek, but the exact timing of the strongest storms could still shift as new data arrives.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the precise rainfall totals for specific neighborhoods or which local creeks are most likely to overflow first.

Tropical moisture arrives

What they're saying:

"A tropical takeover is what we're calling it here," says FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey. He notes that while Wednesday provides a brief break with temperatures returning to the 80s, conditions will deteriorate rapidly by Thursday.

Stacey advises residents that the timing of the strongest storms could shift as new computer models arrive. However, the overall trend clearly points toward a very hectic and wet end to the workweek.

Hectic workweek finish

Timeline:

The incoming tropical energy will directly impact daily commutes and outdoor events across the area.

Wednesday morning: A soft start brings a few light showers and pockets of morning fog, but nothing requiring heavy windshield wiper use.

Wednesday afternoon: Skies break up and the sun emerges, pushing afternoon highs back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Thursday morning: Most of the region will start the day dry, offering a calm morning commute.

Thursday afternoon and evening: Skies open up with heavy downpours and storms hitting downtown Atlanta, heavily impacting the afternoon rush hour and the scheduled FIFA World Cup match.

Friday morning and midday: A cold front pushes a second wave of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder through the region.

Atmospheric vacuum effect

Big picture view:

A tropical low-pressure system in the western Gulf is acting like an atmospheric vacuum, pulling deep, moisture-rich air straight into the southeastern United States.

Even though the center of the tropical system remains far away near Texas, its outer bands of energy are large enough to completely take over Georgia's weather patterns.

Heavy local downpours

Local perspective:

The heaviest tropical downpours are reserved for the Gulf Coast, but North Georgia will still see significant accumulation.

The highest rainfall amounts will likely concentrate in areas south of Atlanta and across mountain terrain where the air is forced upward.

Scattered downpours on Thursday and Friday could easily dump several inches of water in a short period, overwhelming local creeks and river systems.

Hazardous commute impacts

Why you should care:

This incoming weather system will create hazardous driving conditions, especially during the Thursday evening rush hour.

Commuters should prepare for ponding on major highways and potential road closures due to flash flooding.

Additionally, gusty winds mixed with saturated soil could compromise tree roots, leading to isolated power outages.

Outdoor plans, including the highly anticipated soccer match in Atlanta, will face delays or disruptions.

Historic June chill

By the numbers:

Before the tropical moisture completely takes over, Atlanta tied a historic weather record with a Tuesday afternoon high of just 73 degrees—matching the coolest June high temperature ever recorded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Here is how the rest of the week breaks down across the region:

Metro Atlanta 7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: 84°F / Sun returns with a stray shower

Thursday: 82°F / Heavy afternoon downpours and storms

Friday: 80°F / Widespread morning rain and thunder

Saturday: 85°F / Drying out with returning sunshine

Sunday: 88°F / Mostly sunny and pleasant for Father's Day

Monday: 90°F / Warm and sunny conditions

Tuesday: 91°F / Typical summer heat and sunshine

North Georgia 7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: 78°F / Mostly cloudy with mountain mist

Thursday: 75°F / Heavy tropical rain and cooler mountain temperatures

Friday: 74°F / Stormy morning clearing late

Saturday: 81°F / Sunshine breaks through the clouds

Sunday: 83°F / Clear skies and beautiful for Father's Day

Monday: 85°F / Bright sun and warming up

Tuesday: 86°F / Great summer mountain weather

Father's Day sunshine

What's next:

The messy weather will finally clear out just in time for a major weekend celebration. Once the cold front fully departs the area on Friday, a strong area of high pressure will move in from the west. This will bring back dry air, sunshine, and beautiful weather to kick off the first official weekend of summer and celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.