Workers find grenade at Bibb County construction site

Deputies have safely removed a grenade discovered at a Bibb County construction site Monday morning.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 2100 block of Jeffersonville Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a possible explosive device.

According to investigators, construction workers at the site dug up the grenade and alerted authorities.

After closing the area to traffic, a bomb disposal unit examined the grenade and described it as "old" and "military-style."

Officials believe the grenade may have been left over from former Camp Wheeler, which was used as a military base in the area during World War I and II.

The area has now been deemed safe and the road has been reopened.

