Workers find grenade at Bibb County construction site
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have safely removed a grenade discovered at a Bibb County construction site Monday morning.
Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 2100 block of Jeffersonville Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a possible explosive device.
According to investigators, construction workers at the site dug up the grenade and alerted authorities.
After closing the area to traffic, a bomb disposal unit examined the grenade and described it as "old" and "military-style."
Officials believe the grenade may have been left over from former Camp Wheeler, which was used as a military base in the area during World War I and II.
The area has now been deemed safe and the road has been reopened.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.