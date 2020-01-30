Workers, airport travelers don masks out of concerns about deadly coronavirus

Workers and airport travelers are donning masks out of concern about the deadly coronavirus from China.

With the numbers of infected individuals climbing, the workers from both the city aviation department and the federal Transportation Security Administration, say they are apprehensive about what may happen next.

"Are we safe," one worker asked when queried about the three flights each day that arrive from China and other parts of Asia.

John Selden, the general manager for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said if an employee is concerned about his or her assignment, they can don the mask.

"We are in the best position," Selden said, "because we have the CDC right here."

So far, three passengers, including a baby, showed some of the symptoms associated with coronavirus. But after additional checks, all three were cleared.

The employee said local travelers should not be alarmed if they see a growing number of people -- workers and travelers -- in masks at the airport.

"We have to go deep inside [the property] where the general public does not have to go," the employee said.