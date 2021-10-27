'Work remotely if possible starting Friday': Cobb warns of heavy traffic due to World Series

Cobb County is issuing a warning to commuters to work remotely this Friday as the area plays host to the World Series and a large convention. More than 120,000 people are expected to flood into the area just outside Interstate 285 along the Interstate 75 corridor.

"With the increased traffic (both vehicular and pedestrian), we have increased our footprint in all areas, and the public will notice a marked increase in patrol officers," the Cobb County Police Department wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "Our department has coordinated extensive operations plans with Atlanta Braves, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who have either assisted with personnel resources or will be affected by the increased flow of traffic into their own jurisdictions."

Friday, Truist Park will host Game Three of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. About 43,000 are expected to attend the game and several thousand more are expected to visit The Battery to try to capture the energy.

"We recommend that local businesses encourage employees to work remotely if possible starting Friday, October 29 to assist with traffic flow," Cobb County tweeted.

But it isn't just baseball fans flooding into the area. At the nearby Galleria, more than 32,000 are expected for the Anime Weekend Atlanta, the Southeast’s largest anime convention.

"Even with our increased presence and extra security measures, we still need the public’s help in keeping this a safe and fun event for all. We encourage all visitors to Cobb County to remember to Lock-Take-Hide. While visiting for the games or out at any other venues, please make sure to Lock your vehicle when you park. Take anything of value out of your car before you leave home (or your hotel, if visiting). And if you can’t remove items of value from your car, be sure to Hide them in the trunk long before you arrive at your destination. Purses, laptops, and handguns are high-value targets for thieves and are usually the items taken from vehicles that are broken into. Please visit Cobb Travel and Tourism for additional information on other events and venues if you are visiting Cobb County for the first time," police wrote.

Tuesday, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners set aside $350,000 in funds to support the World Series being hosted at Truist Park.

All leave time for Cobb County police officers has been canceled, shifts have been lengthened, and special units have been reassigned to increase manpower around the stadium.

Police remind anyone who may be attending one of the events at Truist Park or the Galleria to call 911 if they see something suspicious.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS