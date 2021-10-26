It's all hands on deck as Cobb County finalizes plans to host World Series

article

It is all hands on deck in Cobb County as Truist Park looks forward to hosting up to three World Series games starting Friday.

The Cobb County Board of Commission approved spending up to $350,000 from the county’s fund on supplies, equipment, signage, and overtime.

All leave time for Cobb County police officers has been canceled, shifts have been lengthened, and special units have been reassigned to increase manpower around the stadium.

The county’s top safety leaders also met with federal, state, local, and MLB officials on security for the games. County officials said the process was made smoother because of the previous plans for the MLB All-Star Game before it was moved out of Georgia.

"We had already established relationships and a baseline plan," said Public Safety Director Randy Crider. "This will help us do our jobs better so all the fans coming to the World Series games will have a safe and pleasant experience.

Cobb Police and Cobb DOT said they are happy with the current traffic plan and will continue to work with GDOT and neighboring cities to ensure a smooth traffic flow in and out of the park.

"Much like the Braves, we faced some adversity earlier this year," Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. "But we are eager for the eyes of the sports world to see the unique venue that is Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta which has helped solidify Cobb County as one of the premier tourist destinations in the southeast."

It will be a busy weekend around the stadium with the Southeast’s largest anime convention Anime Weekend Atlanta scheduled to take place this weekend at the Galleria. With the 32,000 guests expected there mixed with the nearly 43,000 guests at Truist Park, not to mention the thousands more expected to gather at The Battery, county officials are asking some nearby businesses to consider working remotely this Friday.

The Atlanta Police Department said it also is ready to host guests to the World Series. In a statement released Tuesday, the department wrote:

"As always, we remind visitors and residents not to leave their common sense at home when out celebrating around the city and/or attending games. We remind you to buckle up, and not to drink and drive. Call a ride share service if you plan to drink. Trust us, you don’t want to be arrested for a DUI, or worse, be involved in a catastrophic accident. Lastly, do not leave valuables in your car. Thieves love mass crowds and cars with obvious valuables. When you exit your car, remove all valuables from plain sight and lock your doors.We ask that you pay attention to your surroundings and report suspicious activity by calling 911. Stay safe and enjoy the game. Go Braves!"

The APD said they are ready for the crowds.

