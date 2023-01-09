Police: Cobb County woman killed in crash while walking dog

article

Cobb County police are investigating the death of a female pedestrian killed in a crash over the weekend.

Officials say the crash happened on Saturday at around 9 a.m. on Wooten Lake Road at Glenlake Parkway.

According to investigators, 60-year-old Kennesaw resident Veronica Miller was walking a dog and crossing the street when she was struck and killed by a blue 1999 BMW 328.

It is not known if the driver of the BMW, identified as 23-year-old Jack Fitzgerald, will be charged in the crash.

Neither the dog nor Fitzgerald were injured in the crash.