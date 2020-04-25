Woodstock teen with special needs gets birthday surprise

article

A Woodstock teen with special needs got a wonderful birthday surprise that left her family crying tears of joy on Friday.

Nicole Fox has Alfi's Syndrome, a rare gentic disorder that can lead to learning disabilities. With her 17th birthday coming up, Nicole was sad that the pandemic would mean she wouldn't be able to have a party.

Or so she thought ...

Instead of making her birthday something lonely because of coronavirus, friends and neighbors came out to share Nicole's special day with a drive-by birthday.

There were balloons, presents and they stopped and sang "Happy Birthday" outside her Woodstock home!

Nicole's mom said she and her daughter were both in tears from how wonderful it was.

The day was so special that Nicole said she wants a quarantine birthday every year because of how much fun it was.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Nicole!

