Car crash into power pole starts fire near Woodstock train tracks

The Woodstock Fire Department has released photos of a fire that broke out near a set of train tracks overnight. The fire team says a car crash through a power pole started the whole thing.

It happened sometime between late Tuesday and early Wednesday on Main Street.

Officials say the collision caused the pole to snap in half. The pole, transformer and lines ignited.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Credit: Woodstock Fire Department, Facebook)

The fire team rushed out to the scene and was able to contact the railroad via dispatch to close the track. They also contacted Georgia Power who disconnected the power source, allowing the team to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, according to the Woodstock Fire Department.