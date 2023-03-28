Woodstock names new fire chief

article

Shane Dobson has been hired as the new fire chief for Woodstock, city leaders announced Tuesday.

Dobson began his career in firefighting with the City of Woodstock when he was hired as a firefighter in 1993. He returns to the City with 30 years of experience combined with extensive training and education.

He most recently served as the Deputy Fire Chief for Administration with the City of Roswell Fire Department. Prior to that, he held a number of roles with DeKalb Fire and Rescue, including Battalion Chief and Deputy Chief of Operations, rising to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief for Professional Services & Training in 2021. "

Dobson’s first day with Woodstock Fire & Rescue will be Monday, April 24.