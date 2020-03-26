Woodstock church offering day care to health care workers fighting the coronavirus

There’s no Sunday service or Wednesday night Bible Study at First Baptist Church Woodstock. But there is a daycare center open exclusively to the children of health care providers and others who work at Northside Cherokee Hospital.

Pastor Jeremy Morton said he decided to keep the church doors open to help those on the frontline of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“We want to honor the rules of our elected officials and the CDC, but in times of crisis, Christians cannot turn our backs on those in need. Healthcare workers are essential right now. They’re in high demand and they need our help,” he said.

The Cherokee County megachurch plans to keep students in groups of ten in separate rooms and each child’s temperature will be taken when he or she is dropped off in the morning. The service is free to anyone who works at the hospital and the pastor said they will offer the service, as long as the parents express a need.

“I don’t think it’s the role of the church to run from a problem. We have to run towards it and do what we can to help,” said the senior pastor.

For more information, call 678-494-2838 or email ikids@fbcw.net.

