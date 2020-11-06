Woodstock brewery crafts holiday shopping event

This year feels like it’s stretched on for decades…but the truth is, the holidays will be here before we know it. And what better way to relieve some of the stress of holiday shopping than to do it at a brewery?

This Sunday, Reformation Brewery’s Woodstock location will host the second of its three scheduled Maker’s Mash events, during which local “makers” set up around the brewery, giving shoppers a chance to buy locally-made, one-of-a-kind gifts. From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., visitors can stop by to do a little shopping while taste-testing some of the brewery’s latest craft beers.

Reformation Brewery recently celebrated its seventh anniversary with the release of Seven Beers for Seven Years, featuring a batch of brews named for what the brewery says are its core values: Love, Humor, Humility, Story, Moderation, Acceptance, and Authenticity. There are currently three Reformation Brewery locations in North Georgia (Canton, Woodstock, and Smyrna), and the Woodstock brewery is located at 105 Elm Street.

To get a sneak peek of this year's Maker's Mash -- click the video player in this article to check out our morning of shopping!