Woodruff Park stabbing: 2 injured, 1 detained in downtown attack

Two people were stabbed at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 12:35 p.m. to 20 Auburn Ave NE after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found two people injured at the scene.

A woman suffered stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital. A man suffered some cuts and was treated at the scene. Both are expected to survive.

A man was detained at the scene. It was not clear if he was arrested or charged.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.