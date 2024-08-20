Expand / Collapse search

Woodruff Park stabbing: 2 injured, 1 detained in downtown attack

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2024 9:19pm EDT
Downtown
ATLANTA - Two people were stabbed at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers were dispatched around 12:35 p.m. to 20 Auburn Ave NE after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found two people injured at the scene. 

A woman suffered stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital. A man suffered some cuts and was treated at the scene. Both are expected to survive. 

A man was detained at the scene. It was not clear if he was arrested or charged. 

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating. 