Gwinnett police investigating shooting, possible robbery on street with lakeside homes

Gwinnett County police are looking for someone who shot a 64-year-old man at a house near Lake Lanier.

Police said a 911 caller reported hearing gun shots and a man lying in their driveway. Police found the man when they responded to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday on Woodlake Drive.

The man was hospitalized and his injured were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police talked to neighbors and said the shooting doesn't appear to be random, and the motive appears to be a robbery. Police said they're searching for "two males in dark clothing, one possibly black with short

twisty type hairstyle." They were seen getting into a white car.

Police ask anyone with information to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.