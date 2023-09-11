1 injured in 'domestic' shooting at Clayton County home

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Clayton County Police investigate a shooting in the 8000 block of Woodlake Drive on Sept. 11, 2023. (fXO 5)

One person was critically injured in a shooting which Clayton County Police call domestic related.

It happened at around 12:44 p.m. in the 8000 block of Woodlake Drive.

Few details about the shooting have been released.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Monday afternoon and saw police speaking to witnesses and combing the area for physical evidence.

Neighbors describe hearing multiple gunshots.

"Around about noon or 12:30, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow! About 5 shots," said Stanley Turner, who live a few doors down.

Once the gunfire died down, he looked out his window.

"I think I've seen about five or six police officers. And I ran outside. And that's when I seen them, taking the young lady and putting her into the ambulance," Turner said.

Investigators have not yet identified the person who was shot. The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, police say.

Turner shot video showing what appears to be a blood-stained doorstep of one of his neighbors homes where the victim ran after being shot.

"And now my neighbors have to deal with cleaning, you know, A crime scene on his porch because she ran from one house to another house," said Turner.

He also caught the moment someone surrendered to police.

Police say one person was detained and questioned at the scene, but was not arrested.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges filed yet in the case.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.