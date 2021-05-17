Expand / Collapse search

Women for Vernon Jones discuss allegations against him

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
Women for Vernon Jones held a press conference in Atlanta on May 17, 2021 (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A show of support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones. 

A group called Women for Vernon Jones gathered Monday morning to speak about allegations against him. 

The group claims those allegations give a false perception that Jones has a problem with women. 

"I've known Vernon for over 10 years and I have always admired his willingness to be in active in the community. He was caring for his aging mother while I was caring for my sick father. I know the dedication that demands - yet he always showed up to local events and supported the community," said Co-Chair, Elise Tanory.

The former DeKalb County CEA and state representative announced his run for governor last month.

He will face incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary.

