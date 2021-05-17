Women for Vernon Jones discuss allegations against him
ATLANTA - A show of support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones.
A group called Women for Vernon Jones gathered Monday morning to speak about allegations against him.
The group claims those allegations give a false perception that Jones has a problem with women.
"I've known Vernon for over 10 years and I have always admired his willingness to be in active in the community. He was caring for his aging mother while I was caring for my sick father. I know the dedication that demands - yet he always showed up to local events and supported the community," said Co-Chair, Elise Tanory.
The former DeKalb County CEA and state representative announced his run for governor last month.
He will face incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary.
