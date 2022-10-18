Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated

A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated.

"She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother.

Tears streamed down Moon's face as she talked about her daughter. Moon says her daughter had a 14-year-old son, was close to her family and would go out of her way to help anyone.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life," said Moon.

Amanda's body was found by construction workers at the site on Ivey Road.

"Construction workers found what they thought was a body, it was covered up, they called us," said Acworth Police Officer Eric Mistretta.

Investigators determined Amanda died just over three miles away in Kennesaw. Her body was then dumped at the construction site.

Jake Schell, 27, is charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, financial transaction card theft and multiple drug charges.

"She was thrown away like a piece of trash, she was so much more than that," said Rhonda Bates, Amanda's sister.

Amanda's family says they don't know Schell and don't know what happened. Right now, they are trying to focus on how to pay for Amanda's funeral. They've made donation boxes that they plan to put in stores in Cartersville.

"It will be for people to donate money to help bury my sister, lay her to rest, give her a peaceful burial," said Bates.

They are also planning a benefit yard sale. Friends have already started donating clothes and other items to be sold. It will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 10 Rubie Lane in Cartersville. If they make more money than needed to cover funeral expenses, the rest will go to Amanda's son.

"I appreciate everything everyone's done, shows they care, and that she is loved and she will be missed," said Moon.