Body found at Acworth construction site, police say
article
ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site.
Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up.
Detectives found the body at the site, which was transported to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Police haven't identified the body or indicated a cause of death.
On Friday afternoon, police had taped off the site and were canvassing the area.
Anyone with information should call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.