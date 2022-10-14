Body found at Acworth construction site, police say

article

Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site.

Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up.

Detectives found the body at the site, which was transported to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police haven't identified the body or indicated a cause of death.

On Friday afternoon, police had taped off the site and were canvassing the area.

Anyone with information should call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

