Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Polk County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Acworth wellness check uncovers dead body, dumping, theft and more, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta

ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have now identified the corpse found at a construction site along Ivey Road on Friday.

The initial report said police were called to the Ajax Construction area to perform a welfare check on Oct. 14. When they got there, they found the body of 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe.

BODY FOUND AT ACWORTH CONSTRUCTION SITE, POLICE SAY

After an initial investigation, officers were able to confirm that Sharpe died at 3027 N Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw. At some point, her body was moved to Acworth.

With those details, Kennesaw police took over the investigation and issued a warrant for Jake Stephen Schell's arrest. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Oct. 15.

Schell is being charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft, and multiple drug charges.

Neither police station was able to determine Sharpe's cause of death yet. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating that.

Schell's exact involvement has not been revealed yet either.

If you have any information with regard to this case, please call Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.