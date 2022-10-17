Acworth wellness check uncovers dead body, dumping, theft and more, police say

Acworth police have now identified the corpse found at a construction site along Ivey Road on Friday.

The initial report said police were called to the Ajax Construction area to perform a welfare check on Oct. 14. When they got there, they found the body of 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe.

BODY FOUND AT ACWORTH CONSTRUCTION SITE, POLICE SAY

After an initial investigation, officers were able to confirm that Sharpe died at 3027 N Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw. At some point, her body was moved to Acworth.

With those details, Kennesaw police took over the investigation and issued a warrant for Jake Stephen Schell's arrest. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Oct. 15.

Schell is being charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft, and multiple drug charges.

Neither police station was able to determine Sharpe's cause of death yet. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating that.

Schell's exact involvement has not been revealed yet either.

If you have any information with regard to this case, please call Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.