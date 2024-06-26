'Woman of the Year' pleads guilty to theft from mental health nonprofit

The ex-director of a Carroll County nonprofit has accepted a plea deal after stealing over $20,000 from the organization over the course of 2022 and 2023. Jodie Goodman has been sentenced to 30 years on probation and must pay full restitution.

The treasurer at Carroll County Mental Health Advocates noticed discrepancies in the organization's records, which triggered an investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Goodman, the Carroll County Women's Business Alliance, had over 100 expenditures on the nonprofit's debit card, including Christmas trees, food, hotel rooms and a softball uniform for her daughter.

The nonprofit's vice chair, Joel Tisinger, says purchases often ranged from $20 to $200, which made them harder to catch, but were still very valuable.

"Each dollar is precious in this day and age," said Tisinger.

Carroll County District Attorney Provided FOX 5 Atlanta with this statement:

"Earlier this year, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office informed me that they were investigating Jodie Goodman, the Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, for the misuse of the organization's funds. The sheriff's office kept me informed of the status of their investigation and in May we determined that we had sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Goodman had stolen over $20,000 from the organization over the course of 2022 and 2023. To steal from a charitable organization is obviously abhorrent and even worse, her actions have undermined this organization's ability to perform the important and necessary work of assisting community members suffering from mental health issues.

"In deciding how to resolve the case against Goodman, my goal was to obtain a felony conviction in open court with an appropriate sentence, and if an appropriate sentence was attainable via guilty plea, I wanted it to happen as soon as possible so the victim organization could begin to recover and resume its valuable work in the community. In determining the appropriate sentence, I considered the sentences given to other defendants who stole similar amounts from their employers/organization. For thefts of this amount, when a defendant takes responsibility by pleading guilty, as opposed to going to trial, the standard sentence in this circuit is probation, especially when the defendant, like Goodman, has no prior convictions. Therefore, Goodman was offered and pleaded guilty in open court to 30 years probation with various conditions, including paying full restitution. With Goodman's felony conviction, changes to Carroll County Mental Health Advocates operating procedures, and transparency about both, it is my hope that this organization can continue to offer its valuable services to the people of Carroll County."

In the meantime, Carroll County Mental Health Advocates says the judicial process has played out, and it is focused on the future. It has established a new executive committee and is hunting for a new director. Tisinger says the agency must rebuild trust in the community.

"We are leaving no stone unturned, reviewing processes and procedures, says Tisinger" It's an extra deep dive in this case."