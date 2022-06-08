Police: Woman caught on camera taking wallet at Henry County gas station

article

Henry County police are hoping someone can help them identify a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a McDonough gas station.

Officials say on May 3, the woman took a wallet from the front counter of the Speedy Gas Station.

Investigators say the unknown woman was wearing all white clothing and purple slippers. She was traveling in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation please call the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8322 or the Henry County Non- Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.