
Woman wanted for stealing $19K from bank account in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY - A woman is wanted in Gwinnett County for allegedly stealing $19,000 from someone else's bank account.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, the possible suspect entered the Truist Bank on Pleasant Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. June 14 and presented an ID with the victim's information.

She then cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607 in cash.

The possible suspect is a light-skinned Hispanic woman with dark hair. She was wearing a top with Minnie Mouse on the sleeves at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) 
or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.