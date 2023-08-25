Woman wanted for stealing $19K from bank account in Gwinnett County

article

A woman is wanted in Gwinnett County for allegedly stealing $19,000 from someone else's bank account.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, the possible suspect entered the Truist Bank on Pleasant Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. June 14 and presented an ID with the victim's information.

She then cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607 in cash.

The possible suspect is a light-skinned Hispanic woman with dark hair. She was wearing a top with Minnie Mouse on the sleeves at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.