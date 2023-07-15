Woman wanted by the FBI for human trafficking arrested in Henry County

article

A woman wanted by the FBI for human trafficking is in custody after she was arrested in Henry County.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office said officers were alerted by a license plate reader to a vehicle being driven by the alleged human trafficker on Friday.

Officers conducting traffic enforcement around Jonesboro Road stopped the vehicle and took the woman into custody.

While officials have not released details about the woman's identity or what led to her arrest, investigators say she was wanted by the FBI's Atlanta branch for human trafficking.

She's now in custody at the Henry County Jail.