Kroger adding clinics for seniors at 8 locations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Kroger Health has announced a collaboration with Better Health Group to launch primary care services for senior patients in Atlanta. This new initiative will be rolled out in eight locations of The Little Clinic LLC (TLC) inside Kroger stores, focusing on enhancing access to comprehensive, senior-focused care.
James Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer at Kroger Health, emphasized the importance of providing convenient, expert care for seniors, particularly in medically underserved areas. "Kroger Health is committed to addressing the unique needs of our senior citizens. We are thrilled to provide coordinated, senior-focused primary care in the greater Atlanta area," Kirby stated.
The services offered at these TLC locations will include extended in-person visits with primary care providers, annual wellness visits, preventive care, disease management, and customized care plans. Additionally, patients will have the option to access other Kroger Health services such as nutrition counseling and comprehensive medication reviews.
The Little Clinic Sugar Hill
6001 Cumming Hwy
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
The Little Clinic Suwanee
400 Peachtree Industrial Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Little Clinic Smyrna
3240 South Cobb Drive SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Little Clinic
1335 S Park St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
The Little Clinic Mountain Park
1227 Rockbridge Rd.
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Little Clinic
Braelinn Village
564 Crosstown Drive
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Little Clinic Newnan Crossings
1751 Newnan Crossings Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265T
he Little Clinic Glenwood Avenue
800 Glenwood Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, saying, "This collaboration will create an avenue for seniors to receive the individualized, quality care they need and deserve. It will also allow Better Health Group to continue increasing our reach and spreading our mission to transform sick care into better health care across the nation."
The initiative aims to enhance value-based care, initially focusing on Medicare Advantage members and traditional Medicare beneficiaries.
For more information about Kroger Health’s new senior primary care services, visit kroger.com/seniorcare.