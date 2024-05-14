Kroger adding clinics for seniors at 8 locations in metro Atlanta

Kroger Health has announced a collaboration with Better Health Group to launch primary care services for senior patients in Atlanta. This new initiative will be rolled out in eight locations of The Little Clinic LLC (TLC) inside Kroger stores, focusing on enhancing access to comprehensive, senior-focused care.

James Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer at Kroger Health, emphasized the importance of providing convenient, expert care for seniors, particularly in medically underserved areas. "Kroger Health is committed to addressing the unique needs of our senior citizens. We are thrilled to provide coordinated, senior-focused primary care in the greater Atlanta area," Kirby stated.

The services offered at these TLC locations will include extended in-person visits with primary care providers, annual wellness visits, preventive care, disease management, and customized care plans. Additionally, patients will have the option to access other Kroger Health services such as nutrition counseling and comprehensive medication reviews.

The Little Clinic Sugar Hill

6001 Cumming Hwy

Sugar Hill, GA 30518

The Little Clinic Suwanee

400 Peachtree Industrial Blvd NW

Suwanee, GA 30024

The Little Clinic Smyrna

3240 South Cobb Drive SE

Smyrna, GA 30082

The Little Clinic

1335 S Park St.

Carrollton, GA 30117

The Little Clinic Mountain Park

1227 Rockbridge Rd.

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

The Little Clinic

Braelinn Village

564 Crosstown Drive

Peachtree City, GA 30269

The Little Clinic Newnan Crossings

1751 Newnan Crossings Blvd E

Newnan, GA 30265T

he Little Clinic Glenwood Avenue

800 Glenwood Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30316



Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, saying, "This collaboration will create an avenue for seniors to receive the individualized, quality care they need and deserve. It will also allow Better Health Group to continue increasing our reach and spreading our mission to transform sick care into better health care across the nation."

The initiative aims to enhance value-based care, initially focusing on Medicare Advantage members and traditional Medicare beneficiaries.

For more information about Kroger Health’s new senior primary care services, visit kroger.com/seniorcare.