Gwinnet County PD K9 Jekel retiring from service because of medical issue

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is celebrating the distinguished service of K9 Jekel as he retires from duty.

Jekel, who joined the department in September 2018, was paired with Corporal Jason Woodard and together, they formed a dynamic team both on and off duty.

Jekel’s retirement was prompted by health issues related to one of his rear legs, which were noticed by Cpl. Woodard in late 2023. After a recent surgery, medical professionals recommended that it was time for Jekel to retire. Plans have been made for Jekel to spend his retirement living with Cpl. Woodard, his handler and best friend.

Throughout his five years of service, K9 Jekel has been a vital asset to the police department, significantly contributing to community safety. He was deployed 299 times, resulting in 51 apprehensions, 36 narcotics apprehensions, and the recovery of 45 items of evidence.

Among his notable achievements, Jekel was instrumental in several high-profile cases, including the recovery of over 5,000 grams of methamphetamine in 2018, 500 grams of cocaine in 2021, and significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2022.

Jekel's efforts have led to the incarceration of numerous violent criminals and the location of several missing persons, truly embodying the department's mission to serve the community with unbiased, professional law enforcement services.

As he transitions into retirement, the Gwinnett County Police Department extends its gratitude to K9 Jekel for his years of service and wishes him a peaceful and restful retirement.