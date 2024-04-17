Woman walks out with $555.49 worth of Sephora products, police say

article

There's no doubt that a trip to Sephora can be expensive, but you still have to pay.

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole $555.49 worth of merchandise from Sephora at Atlantic Station around 7:19 p.m. April 8.

Atlanta police say that after she entered the store, she was seen putting various products in her purse and leaving the store without paying.

Authorities are seeking information from the public regarding this incident. Anyone with details about the case can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be provided by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA with the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not need to disclose their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.