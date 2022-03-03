Woman upset over fast-food order, jumps counter, fights employee, police say

article

A 35-year-old woman got served something she didn’t want for dinner, first by restaurant employees, and then again by jail employees, police said.

Rain Heart was charged with disorderly conduct and battery on Wednesday evening.

"This is McRidiculous!" the Dunwoody Police Department commented on her arrest in a Facebook post that evening.

Police said Heart walked into the McDonald's on Perimeter Center West around 8 p.m. and placed an order. Investigators did not specify, but said at some point she became upset over her food order.

This escalated to Heart jumping the counter, pulling an employee’s hair, and throwing items, police said.

Video of the incident was not available.

Police were called to the fast-food restaurant and officers took Heart into custody.

"She was then transported to [the] DeKalb County Jail where her evening meal will be much different than the quarter pounder with cheese she ordered," police wrote on their post.

Heart remained in the DeKalb County jail as of Thursday afternoon.

