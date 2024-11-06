Woman struck crossing Ernest Barrett Parkway Tuesday night, police say

A female pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle on Ernest Barrett Parkway north of Stilesboro Road on Tuesday night, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says it happened around 8:31 p.m. Preliminary findings indicate the woman was crossing Ernest Barrett when she was struck by a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a resident of Powder Springs.

The pedestrian was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.