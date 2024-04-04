Expand / Collapse search
Woman struck by vehicle on I-20 near Panola Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 5:31am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 near Panola Road.

DeKalb County police say that when they arrived, they found the woman lying in the road. She was transported to an area hospital.

The driver believed to have struck the woman remained at the scene. The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. 

Investigators with the Traffic Specialist Unit are investigating. At this time, it is not known what led to the woman being struck.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.