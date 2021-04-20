Woman shot while driving on I-85 in Coweta County, officials say

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting officials said occurred on Interstate 85 this morning.

Coweta County law enforcement said a woman was shot somewhere between exits for Ga. Highway 41 and Ga. Highway 61.

Authorities said at approximately 5:45 a.m., a woman called 911 saying she'd been shot while driving on the interstate. She told dispatchers a gray Buick passenger car pulled beside her on the interstate and a man in a black ski mask aimed and fired a gun at her.

She told investigators that she did not recognize the shooter.

Police said she was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment and her condition is unknown.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

