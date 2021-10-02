Woman shot twice at Atlanta gas station, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday.

Police said a woman in her 30s was shot twice at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, once to the back and once to the chest. Police said she appears to be stable and she is expected to recover.

Police said there is footage of a suspect on surveillance video, but investigators have no fourth information on the suspect or the connection to the victim.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

