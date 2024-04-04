Woman shot to death inside SUV overnight in southwest Atlanta

A woman is dead after being shot overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the driver of a SUV flagged down a Zone 3 passenger near a gas station in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The victim was a passenger in the SUV. The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m.

The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, it is not known where the woman was shot or what led up to the shooting. Police believe that she was shot while she was inside the SUV.

Police also have not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.