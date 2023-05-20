Woman shot overnight while driving on Roswell Road NW

A woman says she was struck by a bullet while driving in the area of Roswell Road NW early Saturday morning.

Police say they went to Piedmont Hospital at around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a woman had come in with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told police that she and a friend were driving in the 3600 block of Roswell Road NW when they heard gunfire and she realized she had been shot.

Detectives are trying to determine why the woman was shot. This is an open investigation.

